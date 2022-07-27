Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82. The company has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

