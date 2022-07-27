Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Walmart Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

