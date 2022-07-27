Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

WMT opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

