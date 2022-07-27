Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $159.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

