Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.02, but opened at $119.82. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart shares last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 407,273 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

