Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) versus Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Financial Survey

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 4 8 0 2.54 Roku 4 4 17 0 2.52

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.98%. Roku has a consensus target price of $182.96, suggesting a potential upside of 129.07%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Roku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96% Roku 4.78% 5.17% 3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Roku’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.87 $1.01 billion $2.02 7.14 Roku $2.76 billion 3.93 $242.38 million $0.98 81.50

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roku, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts. It also provides digital and video advertising, content distribution, subscription, and billing services, as well as other commerce transactions, and brand sponsorship and promotions; and manufactures, sells, and licenses smart TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming players, and audio products and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming devices. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, North and South Americas, and Europe. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

