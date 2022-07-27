Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $10.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRTBY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Danske cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.10 ($10.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

