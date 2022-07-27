Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Trading Up 3.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.99. Approximately 2,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $910.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.