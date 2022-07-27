Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

