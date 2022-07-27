Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after buying an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,593,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,130 shares of company stock worth $3,096,857 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

