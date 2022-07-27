Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for YETI (YETI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of YETI (NYSE: YETI) recently:

7/25/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $59.00.

7/22/2022 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $53.00.

7/21/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $93.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.

7/19/2022 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating.

7/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $90.00.

YETI Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of YETI opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

