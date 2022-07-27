Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sixt (ETR: SIX2) recently:

7/14/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($173.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/8/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/7/2022 – Sixt was given a new €119.00 ($121.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/4/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/1/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/29/2022 – Sixt was given a new €176.00 ($179.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/7/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($173.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/1/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($173.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/31/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($173.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €113.80 ($116.12) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.00 and its 200-day moving average is €128.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

