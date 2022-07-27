Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2022 – Hecla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2022 – Hecla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $3.50.

6/28/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.