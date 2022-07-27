Werner Enterprises (WERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WERN opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

