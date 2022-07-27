WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.82.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

