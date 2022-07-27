Western Forest Products (WEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Western Forest Products to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
WEF opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Western Forest Products Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Read More
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.