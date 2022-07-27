Western Forest Products (WEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Western Forest Products to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Price Performance

WEF opened at C$1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$468.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.