Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $10.94. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 13,166 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 188.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

