Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/25/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $100.00.
- 7/22/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $107.00.
- 7/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $109.00 to $96.00.
- 7/6/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $111.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
WTFC stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $80,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
