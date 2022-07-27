WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives $13.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WM Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WM Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAPS stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.