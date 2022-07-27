World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Wrestling Entertainment

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

