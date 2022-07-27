WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Up 5.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.05. 4,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.