WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

