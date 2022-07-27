Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.