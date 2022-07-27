Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

