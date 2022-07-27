Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

