Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

XENE opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

