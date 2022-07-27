Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.88

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $35.68. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 428,742 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

