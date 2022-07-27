Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.