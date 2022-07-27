YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $59.00. The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 29,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 994,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

