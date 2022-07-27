Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 108,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 155,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $119.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zepp Health by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

