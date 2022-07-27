Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $156.09, but opened at $149.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 12,429 shares changing hands.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

