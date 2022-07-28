11,075 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAC. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

