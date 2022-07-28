1,480 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

