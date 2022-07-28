1,514 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

