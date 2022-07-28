1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Claire Milverton Acquires 25,000 Shares

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,457.83).

SPA opened at GBX 48 ($0.58) on Thursday. 1Spatial Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.40. The company has a market cap of £53.03 million and a PE ratio of 241.50.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

