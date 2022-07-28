2,952 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,085,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $277.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

