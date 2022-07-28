3,241 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $68.35 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29.

