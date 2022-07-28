3,414 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $410,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Evergy by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evergy Price Performance

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.