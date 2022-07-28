3,514 Shares in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $57.93 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

