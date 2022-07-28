3,800 Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

