4,160 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,361,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 164,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,910,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

ASTE opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.29. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

