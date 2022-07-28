5,000 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $11,993,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $564.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.