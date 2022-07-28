6,163 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 130,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $915.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

