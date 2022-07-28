701,236 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 701,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.85% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 2,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 534,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 517,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.49. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

