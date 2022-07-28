7,287 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

