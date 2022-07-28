9,021 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,021 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

