9,488 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after buying an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after buying an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,834,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

