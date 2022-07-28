A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $19.14.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

