Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Aaron’s Trading Down 2.3 %
AAN stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
