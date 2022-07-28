Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAN. Stephens reduced their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Aaron’s Trading Down 2.3 %

AAN stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

