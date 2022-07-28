Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Abcam by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Abcam stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

