Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Absa Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.
Absa Group Company Profile
