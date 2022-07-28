Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

